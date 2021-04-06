Breaking News
Translate

Buhari greets Itsekiri nation on Olu-designate

On 4:50 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Tsola Emiko as Olu of Warri designate is voice of Itsekiri nation – Iyatsere
Prince Emiko

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated the Itsekiri nation on the announcement of a new Olu of Warri, as pronounced by the Iyatsere of Warri Kingdom.

The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina in Abuja on Tuesday also condoled with the people of Itsekiri nation on the passage of the immediate-past Olu, His Royal Majesty Ogiame Ikenwoli, which had been formally announced.

Buhari prayed that the Olu-designate, Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko, would have a peaceful reign, signposted by the massive development of Itsekiri land.

Also read: Itsekiri decries neglect of GRIP, deep sea port projects

He stressed the need for love and reconciliation after a pulsating race for the throne, noting that ”peradventure any dissension exists such should be resolved through due process.”

The president further maintained that as the Itsekiri nation mourned their departed Olu for three months, he prayed godly comfort for them and a smooth ascendancy for the incoming traditional ruler.

The new Olu of Warri was born on April 4, 1984.

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!