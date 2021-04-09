Buhari expresses Nigeria’s condolences over Prince Philip’s death

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has extended his condolences to Her Majesty the Queen over the death of her husband Prince Philip who passed on peacefully at the age of 99.

Reacting to the death of the longest-serving Queen’s consort, President Buhari in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said: “The death of the Duke of Edinburgh is the end of an era. Prince Philip was one of the greatest and publicly recognisable international figures whose contributions to the Commonwealth will be remembered for generations to come.

“Prince Philip was a great man in his own right who made enormous contributions to philanthropic activities and charities especially for wildlife conservation and youth development programmes in more than 130 countries.”

President Buhari paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh as “a remarkable husband who had been happily married to the Queen since 1947,” saying “this is an impressive record for any marriage at any level.”

He also commiserated with the Government of the United Kingdom, the members of the Commonwealth “for the sad loss of this royal and indeed global icon.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

