Breaking: Buhari appoints Usman Alkali Baba as new IGP

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of the Deputy Inspector-General, DIG, Usman Alkali Baba as the Acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, who disclosed this to State House correspondents in Abuja, said that the appointment was with immediate effect.

He said that the issues of professionalism, competence and years of service were considered before the appointment.

Recall that President Buhari had on February 4, extended the tenure of IGP Mohammed Adamu for three months.

Adamu has spent two months and three days.

