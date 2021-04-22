Brian Dalmaso creates World’s First Mindset Training for the Masses

Kindly Share This Story:

You have probably heard time and time again how important mindset is in the world of entrepreneurship. While it might sound repetitive, the right mindset is one of the most important tools you need when starting a business. Business coach Brian Dalmaso not only teaches you how to be in the right mindset, but he also teaches you how to think like the world’s most successful business leaders.

Dalmaso, who has a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Lowell, spent the beginning of his career at the juggernaut General Electric (GE). In 2000, he left GE to pursue other opportunities including in the software industry, network consulting, network marketing, and his current business, Matrix Success Network.

A coaching company, Matrix Success Network focuses on teaching the right entrepreneurial mindset to the masses. Specifically, Dalmaso teaches people how to train their minds to create multiple revenue streams and build “bulletproof” incomes. As Dalmaso is a business mastermind and successfully runs multiple companies at once, his goal is to show others how to do the same. His life-changing mentor, Bob Proctor, instilled in him a deep desire how to start or transform their own businesses by believing in the unlocked potential resting in their minds.

The method he uses to achieve this is positive affirmation, which helps his students create something new in their lives or eliminate negativity that is holding them back. He also helps people understand why just 1 percent of the population earns and controls 99 percent of the world’s wealth. The Mindset Matters program teaches how to think like the 1 percent so you can achieve similar results.

Other aspects of the program include creating new habits, a network of like-minded individuals, mentorship, support, empowerment, and personal growth. If you are looking to essentially reinvent yourself and learn how to unlock your mind’s potential to make a comfortable living, Dalmaso’s training is the perfect place to start.

