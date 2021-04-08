Breaking: Students discover suspected bomb in Abia

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

There is tension in Umuahia, Abia State, following the discovery of a suspected explosive device by students of Union Primary School, Afaraukwu.

The pupils of the school had found a bag and informed their teachers who alerted the school authorities.

Vanguard gathered that the school has been shut while security agents have been brought in to assess the situation.

Reacting to the situation, Abia State Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, disclosed that the government is working with security agencies to unravel the source and nature of the suspected explosive devices found at the school.

He explained that initial examination of the device showed evidence of corrosion leading to suspicion of the materials being relics of the civil war era.

In his words; “We are awaiting definite official report from the Explosive Ordinance Department squad of the Nigeria Police who are currently investigating the incident. Meanwhile, necessary measures have been taken to protect the pupils and staff of the school with security sweeps ongoing while the school is temporarily closed.

“Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has directed security agencies to embark on proactive checks in other vulnerable locations out of abundance of caution.”

He urged residents to be vigilant and report suspicious movements to security agents.

