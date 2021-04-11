Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The five governors of the Southeast region, on Sunday launched Ebubeagu regional security to fight terrorism in the zone.

The Chairman Southeast governors forum and governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, disclosed this to newsmen at the Imo government house, along side with other Southeast governors.

According to him, the regional security would be the joint Vigilante from Southeast with their headquarters in Enugu state.

ALSO READ: Igbo elders condemn Nnamdi Kanu for formation of security outfit

It would be recalled that Vanguard had reported that, following the wave of attacks on public institutions especially the police stations in the South East zone, the five governors of the Southeast, have stormed Owerri on Sunday, to take strong decisions on the issue of insecurity in the zone.

The governors in attendance were, Governor of Abia State, Okezuo Ikpeazu, Anambra, Willie Obiano, Enugu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Ebonyi, Dave Umahi and the host governor, Hope Uzodimma.

Also sitting alongside with the Southeast governors’ included the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo world-wide, Professor George Obiozor as well as top security chiefs in the zone.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: