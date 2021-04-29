Breaking: PDP holds emergency NEC meeting

Kindly Share This Story:

…Demands a state of emergency on security

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is currently holding an emergency 91st National Executive Committee, NEC meeting at the Wadata Plaza, national secretariat of the party.

In his statement of objective, national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus said the state of security in the nation necessitated the need to call out NEC members to deliberate on the way forward.

He lamented the worrisome situation in the land, noting that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has failed the nation and her citizens.

He called for the immediate declaration of a state of emergency on security.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Governor Bala Mohammed distanced the governors from those calling for the resignation of Secondus, saying “we the governors are not with those people.”

At the NEC meeting are Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Babangida Aliyu, Chief Tom Ikimi amongst others.

