Breaking news: Attempted jailbreak foiled in Kano prison

By Bashir Bello

KANO – An attempt by some inmates to foment trouble and escape from the Kano Central Prison, Kurmawa in Kano State was on Thursday evening foiled.

It was gathered that the incident occurred when the inmates “condemned inmates” numbering about 150 staged a protest that officials should allow them to consume illicit drugs (wee-wee) and use other items such as handset smuggled into the facility by yet to be identified persons.

Other sources have it that the inmates were protesting the poor quality of food they were served for iftar (Muslim breaking of fast), despite a befitting arrangement put in place by a popular philanthropist.

Confirming the development to Vanguard, the Public Relations Officer, Kano State Correctional Center, DSC Musbahu Lawal Kofar Nasarawa said the mayhem was not as a result of the food but the inmates want officials to allow them to consume illicit drugs (wee-wee) and handset smuggled into the facility by yet to be identified persons.

Musbahu said the Command’s Controller, Suleiman T. Suleiman has set up a committee to investigate how the illicit items (wee-wee and handset) were smuggled into the facility.

According to him, “was it through the food they bring into the facility that the items were smuggled into the facility or how? So the Committee was to investigate who and how. Whether it’s those who bring in food or the staffs who smuggle in the illicit items.

“So they stage a protest that the items be returned to them which violates the law.

“But as we speak, normalcy has since returned back in the facility,” Musbahu stated.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that it took the intervention of security personnel to foil the jailbreak and restore normalcy in the facility.

