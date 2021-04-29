Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Lagos judiciary workers announce partial resumption

On 2:54 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
JUSUN apologises to Ngige for unfriendly labour conduct
Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN

By Henry Ojelu

Judicial workers in Lagos have announced a partial suspension of the strike embarked on by Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN to demand for financial autonomy for the judiciary.

Their resumption followed a directive by the Administrative Department of the Lagos State Judiciary.

A directive by the Director, Admin and HR, Sanusi Kamal announcing the resumption to all staff read: “In view of the communique issued by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Lagos State Branch on April 27 2021, I have the directive to inform all members of staff to resume at their various duty post on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

READ ALSO: EKSU authorities lack powers to proscribe union activities ― NAAT

It should be noted that officers are expected to be in office only on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays of every week until further directive from JUSUN.

Vanguard findings revealed that although all departments of the state judiciary have opened, the courts are yet to commence sitting.

Details later:

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!