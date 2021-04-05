BREAKING: Itsekiri nation unveils new Olu of Warri designate, announces passage of Ikenwoli

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimitota Onoyume

Itsekiri nation has formally announced the passage of its monarch His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli at Ode Itsekiri, its ancestral home in Warri South local government area, Delta State.

The Iyatsere of Warri kingdom and Acting Chairman Warri council of Chiefs and Olu Advisory council, Chief Johnson Amatserunreleghe announced the development at exactly 11.32 am before a gathering of Itsekiri prominent chiefs, Princes and sons and daughters.

He also said a period of mourning had been declared for the Itsekiri nation that will run for three months. ‘ No burials, marriages, dancing will hold across all Itsekiri communities for three months ”

‘There shall be no merrymaking of any kind anywhere in Iwere land. All Itsekiri sons and daughters must tie their wrappers upside down for the duration”.

This was followed by 20 cannon shots fired to announce the departure of the monarch. He said the 20 cannon shots signified that 20 Olus had reigned over the Iwere nation.

Unveils the new Olu designate

At exactly 11.52 am he announced the new Olu Designate Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko and presented the Omoba to the Itsekiri nation.

Shouts of joy rented the air. His brief biography was later read by Prince Toju Emiko.

The new Olu designate was born April 2, 1984, to Prince Godwin Toritseju Emiko (the late Ogiame Atuwatse II) and Gladys Durorike Emiko in Warri, Delta State.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in International Studies and Political science while minoring in History and Economics. He also holds a Master’s of Science degree in Management.

