Breaking: Hundreds of Imo monarchs meet over insecurity

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Following the series of attacks in some parts of Imo state by suspected bandits, hundreds of monarchs in the state, are currently in a closed-door meeting.

Vanguard in Owerri, monitoring the meeting saw only the traditional rulers that were allowed entry into the hall where the meeting is ongoing.

However, sources told Vanguard that top of the issues being discussed is how to end the insecurity that has bedeviled the state.

It should be recalled that since early this year, there have series of attacks on police formations in the state, one of which was the attack on the Imo state police headquarters and the Owerri Correctional Center.

The hoodlums have also reportedly killed not less than 50 security operatives. The same hoodlums a few days ago attacked the hometown of the Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, where they set ablaze vehicles as well as killed some security operatives among others.

