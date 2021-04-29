Breaking: Gunmen storm Plateau, abduct students

Kindly Share This Story:

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Armed men in the late hours of Wednesday abducted two students in a school run by the Calvary International Ministry, also known as ‘CAPRO’ at Gana Ropp, Barkin Ladi Local government area of Plateau State, though one of the abductees escaped as the attackers went away with one.

The School which is a few kilometers from the Yakubu Gowon Airport, Heipang in the same local government area was invaded with the aim of kidnapping the students but timely intervention by security agents forced the attackers to withdraw, leaving with two students but one out of the two abducted students later escaped during a gun battle between the security personnel and the abductors.

This is not the first time CAPRO, which is an international interdenominational Missions is attacked as sometimes last year, the founder, Pastor Bayo Famonure and his family were attacked but they survived with minor injuries.

Efforts to reach the State Police Command through its Spokesperson ASP Gabriel Ubah was abortive as he was not picking his calls at the time of the report.

Meanwhile, efforts towards responding to crime and insecurity in the State is receiving a boost as the State Executive Council has approved the procurement of 50 patrol pickup vans and 200 security motorcycles for distribution to security agencies in the state.

Briefing newsmen after the weekly State Executive Council Meeting held at the New Government House, Little Rayfield Jos, Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dan Manjang said the decision was taken to strengthen the capacity of the security agencies to respond to various challenges across the State.

He said the patrol vehicles and motorcycles will be deployed across the State and utilised for the purpose of proactively tackling kidnapping, banditry and other crimes. He said there will be increased intelligence gathering particularly in the rural areas.

