BREAKING: Ada Jesus dies two days after celebrating birthday

Ada Jesus

By Arogbonlo Israel

Popular Nigerian Comedienne Ada Jesus has died of kidney failure after two days of marking her birthday.

Confirming the news on Wednesday, Harrison Gwamnishu who led group of Nigerians that took Ada Jesus to hospital told BBC news this afternoon.

His words;

“She is gone.”

Recall the popular Comedienne Ada Jesus has been battling kidney problem for some months.

Details later…

Breaking!
Popular Nigerian Comedian, Ada Jesus don die.

Posted by BBC News Pidgin on Wednesday, April 21, 2021

