Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: 51m Nigerians enroll for NIN – FG

On 5:11 pmIn News, Technologyby
Kindly Share This Story:

BREAKING: One feared dead as suspected hoodlums attack police station in Aba–Total SIM registration hits 189m

—Says those without NIN risk 7 or 14-yrs imprisonment

—1,700 centers spread across Nigeria

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Federal Government on Thursday said about fifty one (51) million Nigerians have so far completed their enrollment in the ongoing National Identity Number, NIN.

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, who disclosed this during the ministerial organized by the Presidential Media Team at the State House, Abuja, said about 189 million  Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) have been registered in the country.

The Minister said out of the number, 150 million have completed registration while the remainder have problems of improper registration.

Pantami, who was flanked by heads of parastatals in the ministry warned that those yet to obtain their NIN, risk seven or 14 years imprisonment as stipulated by the Nigerian Constitution.

READ ALSO: National Identity Number is free says FG

He noted that while obtaining a SIM card maybe optional, NIN is mandatory, stressing that a lot of transactions in the country was not supposed to be carried out without NIN.

He explained that NIN will determine the total number of Nigerians that have  registered because of the unique number.

He assured that in the next two years the administration would have a complete data base of every citizen and residents in the country.

He even said by law it was an offence for anyone to collect pension or voters card without having the NIN.

Details later…

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!