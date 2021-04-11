Kindly Share This Story:

BY UMAR YUSUF

YOLA No fewer than 5,000 persons, mainly women and children have been displaced following weekend attack by Boko Haram in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa.

Dr Mohammed Sulaiman, the executive secretary of the Adamawa state emergency Management agency, announced this in Yola on Sunday.

The Executive Secretary disclosed that many other communities from neighbouring local governments were also displaced.

He recalled that the insurgents came in nine vehicles on Friday to attack Kwapre village in Dugwaba District of Hong Local Government Area.

Suleiman stated that the insurgents surrounded the village and killed seven people, including three children.

“During the attack, 50 houses, worship centres, markets and schools were burnt. “Many people, including women, girls and men, were kidnapped by the attackers.

” However, we received a report that eight persons among the kidnapped victims escaped.

“The displaced persons during the attack are taking refuge in nearby villages,” he said.

READ ALSO:

The District Head of Dugwaba, Mr Simon Yakubu disclosed in Yola that the attackers invaded the village at about 1 p.m. and started shooting.

“During the attack that lasted for more than two hours, more than 20 persons were injured and no fewer than 20 persons are unaccounted for as at this report.

“Places of worship, schools, shops food stores and village head house were destroyed,” Yakubu said.

He said that the injured had been receiving treatment at Hong General Hospital, while two persons who were critically injured by gunshot had been referred to Federal Medical Centre, Yola.

According to him, many villages in Dugwaba district, including Kwapre are few kilometres away from Sambisa forest where insurgents use as their hideouts.

He also recalled that in 2014, Kwapre village was attacked and destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents.

When contacted, Mr. James Pukuma, Chairman, Hong Local Government Area, said that normalcy has returned to the area as security and local security groups had been deployed to protect lives and property.

He called on the people of the area to be vigilant and report any suspicious move to the nearest security agency for quick response.

DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in Adamawa, confirmed the attack.

Vanguard News NIGERIA

Kindly Share This Story: