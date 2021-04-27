Bloodbath in Rivers, Anambra, Imo

Kindly Share This Story:

…Gunmen kill 4 military men in Rivers, 5 policemen in Imo, 9 persons, cows in Anambra

…Imo commissioner, others shot

…IPC condemns attack

By Vincent Ujumadu & Davies Iheamnachor

No fewer than four military men have been feared killed in another attack on security men in Rivers State.

The incident happened at Omenema community in Abua Central, Abua/Oduah Local Government Area of the state on Sunday evening.

This came less than 24 hours after unknown gunmen killed eight security operatives on Owerri-Port Harcourt road.

In another development, there was pandemonium on the Igbariam campus of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Anambra State, yesterday, as students and residents ran to safety, following the alleged killing of nine persons and 23 cows by gunmen.

In the Rivers State killing, although, information on the development was sketchy at press time, a source in the area revealed that the victims were attached to an oil company in the area, adding that six military men were at the spot when the gunmen attacked.

The source, who spoke in confidence, said four of the military men died at the spot while two others, who sustained bullet wounds were rushed to a health facility.

Another source said the incident happened Sunday night at Omenema community in Abua Central, adding that a female chef, who was inside the vehicle, was whisked away to an unknown destination by the hoodlums during the operation.

The source said the killers were suspected to be kidnappers, who had targeted a foreign national working with the firm, adding that the security men had prevented the abductors.

However, calls to the spokesperson, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Charles Ekeocha, were not responded to, even as the police kept sealed lip.

Gunmen kill 9 persons, cows, as fear grips Ojukwu varsity town

Although the chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Alhaji Gidado Sidikki, claimed that 19 persons were killed, the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed that nine persons lost their lives.

The incident, which took place at an area known as Modiyam Umaru camp in Awkuzu, Oyi LGA of Anambra State, is a stone throw to many hostels housing students of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University.

Following the development, tension has heightened in the entire Awkuzu and Igbariam communities, with many students and other residents already packing out of the area for fear of being caught in the web of the seeming battle.

Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr Monday Kuryas, who asked the people to remain calm, has already deployed a large number of policemen to the area, assuring that the state police command would get to the root of the matter.

In a statement, the PPRO said: “The Police Commissioner has ordered the immediate deployment of the command’s operational and intelligence assets to identify and apprehend the unknown armed men, who attacked Ukpomachi Village, Awkuzu in Oyi LGA of the state in the early hours of April 26, 2021.”

Speaking on the incident, the Miyetti Allah chairman, Sidikki, said the gunmen shot repeatedly, which, according to him, scared students of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, who ran away for fear of being harmed.

Gunmen shoot Imo commissioner, others

This came as gunmen shot Imo State Commissioner for Entrepreneurship and Skill Acquisition, Iyke Ume, Sunday night.

It was gathered, yesterday, that Ume, who was attacked Sunday night, was riding with the Special Adviser on Inter Party Affairs, Domic Uzowuru, to his home in Orji, when the suspected robbers double-crossed him and shot him on the leg and hand.

The gunmen shot no fewer than four motorists during a Sunday night robbery attack at Orji, on Owerri-Okigwe Road close to the Orji Divisional Police headquarters.

The attack disrupted commercial activities within the area as people, including those drinking at nearby bars, ran for safety.

Gunmen attack another Police station in Imo, kill 5

Gunmen have attacked another police station in Okigwe South Local Government Area of Imo State, killing five officers while one officer is said to be missing.

The armed bandits also razed the police building.

IPC condemns killing of security men

Meanwhile, the Ikwerre People’s Congress, IPC, has condemned the new wave of killing of security operative in Rivers State, adding that the act was desecrating the land of Ikwerre.

Convener of IPC, Mr Livingstone Wechie, said: “IPC is concerned and rejects the growing cases of heightened and almost uncontrollable wave of attacks on security personnel across the Lower Niger region, particularly the South-South and South-East of Nigeria.

“IPC condemns grievous killing of a record number of security officers in Ikwerre land of Rivers State as reported on the news in Port Harcourt.

“The reported killing of the security officers or other victims is a desecration of Ikwerre land. Therefore, this development is unjust and condemned in all ramifications.“

