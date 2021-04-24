Bauchi: Insecurity gives my government concern — Gov Mohammed

Kindly Share This Story:

Distributes 50 pickup vehicles to army, police, others

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, Saturday, said insecurity gives his government concern as he distributed 50 brand new JAC pickup vehicles to the army, police, and other security agencies in the State to enhance their performance, especially in responding to emergencies in the State.

Before handing over the keys of the vehicles to the beneficiary security agencies at the Government House Bauchi, Governor Mohammed noted that the protection of lives and properties of the citizens is one of the cardinal objectives of his administration.

“I am delighted to welcome you all to this auspicious occasion of the distribution of JAC pickup vehicles to conventional and nonconventional security agencies for the purpose of enhancing security operations in the State. The procurement of these vehicles is a testimony of government concern towards the holistic approach to security challenges in the State.

“It is evident that with the increasing number of criminal activities perpetrated by mindless criminal individuals in the society, we are facing criminality squarely by active participation with our various security agencies, traditional institution, and other major stakeholders. The protection of the lives and properties of the citizens is one of the cardinal objectives of this administration. I, therefore, want to commend the efforts in curbing the rate of crime in the State,” he said.

READ ALSO: More traffic congestion looms as Lagos shuts roads

The governor was optimistic that the vehicles, which he said are well equipped with communication gadgets, will ease the movement of security operatives and ensure prompt response to emergencies.

He added: “In pursuance to our objectives for the protection of lives and properties of our people, this administration has procured 50 brand new JAC pick up vehicles which are ready for distribution to security agencies in order to enhance their operations to the grassroots.

“I believe that this will ease the movement of security operatives and ensure prompt response to emergencies. The vehicles are well equipped with communication gadgets that can access any part of our rural areas.”

Receiving the vehicles on behalf of security agencies in the State, Ag. Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, who was represented by AIG Johnson Babatunde thanked the governor for the gesture, saying that the provision of the vehicles is a morale booster for security operatives.

“We thank the governor for the constant logistics support he provides for security agencies, particularly the Nigeria Police Force. Security, generally, is capital intensive and it needs serious funding particularly in the area of procurement of equipment for effective and efficient performance.

“One of the logistics constraints facing the police force is the inadequacy of serviceable vehicles for vicinity policing, in form of the regular patrol to enable members to feel presence of policemen for their security and safety.

“The provision of these vehicles by the governor is a morale booster for our policemen to carry out their statutory duties, by ensuring quality service delivery to the citizens. The logistics support has come at a good time as this laudable gesture can serve as a catalyst in our renewed vigour to fight crimes and criminalities in the country, he noted.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: