Bandits kill six in 3 Katsina Communities

By Bashir Bello

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have in the wee hours of Monday killed no fewer than six persons in three communities in Sabuwa Local Government Area of the state.

A source in the area told Vanguard that the incident happened when the bandits heavily armed were passing by and clashed with the persons along the road.

The source said the bandits who shot sporadically leading to the death of the persons.

According to the source, the bandits shot at four persons in Sayau Kasuwa, one in Unguwa Nakaba and the other person in Sayau Malamai.

“The incident happened in the midnight around 00:40 am when the bandits were passing by with their guns and suddenly clashed with the persons on the way. They shot sporadically killing four persons in Sayau kasuwa. They shot one in Unguwa Nakaba and another in Sayau Malamai. Three died on the spot and the three others were rushed to Funtua General hospital where they eventually died around 3:00 am,” the source said.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah promised to get across to the DPO of the area and get back to our Correspondent.

However, as at the time of filling in this report, SP Isah was yet to reach out to our Correspondent.

