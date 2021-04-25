Bandits kill medical doctor, abduct worshippers in Kaduna church

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Haske Baptist church at Manini Tasha village of Kuriga Ward in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state was attacked by bandits who killed a medical doctor.

According to Mr Yakubu Bala who survived the attack, bandits wielding dangerous weapons raided the church around 9 am on Sunday morning.

He said gunshots were heard everywhere, throwing the entire worshipers into pandemonium.

“One worshipper was gunned down,” he said.

“Dr Zakariah Dogo Yaro, a Medical Doctor with the Kaduna State Ministry of Health was shot dead and an unspecified number of people were kidnapped”, he said.

“Many worshipers sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“As am talking to you now, we have not seen some of the villagers who ran into the bush. Most of the villagers have fled to neighbouring villages,” he said.

