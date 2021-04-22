Banditry: Masari pledges support to Military

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has pledged to support the military in the war against banditry and other criminalities.

Masari made the promise when he received the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 8 Divisiion, Sokoto, Maj.-Gen. Usman Yusuf, in Katsina on Thursday.

He however advised the military and other security agencies to also watch out for factors responsible for these crimes.

According to him, most the the bandits are committing the crimes under the influence of alcohol.

Yusuf had esrlier said that he was in the state to introduce himself as the new GOC in charge of Sokoto command.

He explained that his area of operations covered Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara and Katsina States.

The GOC pledged that his officers and men would adopt kinetic and non-kinetic approaches in their special operations in crushing the bandits in the area.

He solicited for more support from the governor to enable the military succeed in its mission. (NAN)

