Avalon Daily set to host digital economic summit April 24

Kindly Share This Story:

The Avalon Daily, convener of the Avalon Policy Dialogue, will be hosting a digital economic summit by 10am on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

The theme of the summit, which will be hosted online, is “Revealing the tremendous opportunities in the digital economy available to almost anyone, especially young Nigerians.”

Professor Sola Aderounmu, president of the Nigeria Computer Society and Director of the World Bank-designated Africa Centre of Excellence ICT-Driven Knowledge Park (ACE OAK-Park) at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, will deliver key note address.

Other panelists include: Iyin Aboyeji, Co-founder of Flutterwave, Idris Ayodeji Bello, Founder of Wennovation Hub, Olakunle Oloruntimehin, Country Manager of Cisco Nigeria and Oluwatosin Olaseinde, CEO of Money Africa.

Kindly Share This Story: