Auchi poly Dean of students found dead in office

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

The Dean of Students, Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi in Edo state was on Sunday found dead in his office after he reportedly went to the office and did not return.

A source told Vanguard that the wife of deceased raised the observation among neighbours and family members that her husband did not return home after he left for the office on Saturday.

He said, “He left home on Saturday afternoon that he was going to the office to attend to some official matter. He normally goes to the office when he has so much in his hands to do.

“At about 9 pm when he was not yet back home, the wife started calling his line but there was no response and the call was not returned. She tried until late, still no response.

“Early on Sunday morning, she raised the alarm and told people around that the husband went to the office on Saturday but did not return.

”They went to the office, they saw his vehicle at the car park but when they got to his office they saw him dead in his office.”

The source said although no foul play was suspected, an autopsy will be carried out to ascertain the cause of the death.

“The corpse has been deposited at the mortuary.”

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of Auchi Polytechnic, Mr Mustapha Oshiobugie who confirmed the incident described it as unfortunate.

He said “We heard about the unfortunate incident this morning (Sunday) and we quickly contacted the CSO on the development and the body has been taken to the morgue.

”We cannot say much for now but I believe a post moterm will reveal cause of death.” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

