Attempt to kidnap PLASU Students foiled as Lalong orders improved security around schools

Kindly Share This Story:

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

An attempt by armed men to abduct four students of the Plateau State University, PLASU, Bokkos was foiled as security personnel intercepted the intruders and rescued the victims.

It was gathered that gunmen invaded the compound where the students stay off the campus at about 10pm on Monday night and whisked the victims but the timely intervention of security agents aborted the plan to take the students away.

The State Governor, Simon Lalong who heaved a sigh of relief is full of praises and admiration to security personnel for their swift response but also directed that security be tightened in all other schools across the state to guarantee the safety and security of students.

Lalong in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham said, “The attempted kidnap was said to have occurred on Monday night when gunmen stormed the off-campus student residences at Ndar Community near the University campus and attempted to kidnap four students.

“On receiving the distress call, officers of Operation Safe Haven, Operation Rainbow, Nigeria Police, University Security and Community Watch Group mobilised and went after the kidnappers who had taken four students. Facing apparent capture, the criminals aborted their mission and ran away leading to the safe recovery of the students.”

Governor Lalong who commended the security agencies for rising up to the occasion and being proactive directed the immediate establishment of a police post within the host community of the University in order to forestall any future reoccurrence.

It would be recalled that the Governor had last year directed the University Management to improve security of the institution which led to the installation of CCTV surveillance and early warning systems all over the campus as well as the preparation for fencing of the entire campus.

The Governor has assured the students that all necessary measures will continue to be employed to ensure that they learn and dwell under a peaceful, secure and conducive environment.

Meanwhile, the Governor has again appealed to the citizens to assist security agencies with relevant intelligence that will lead to not only the arrest of the fleeing kidnappers, but to the apprehension of all criminal elements that are bent on disrupting the peace of the State.

He also commended the Bokkos Local Government Chairman, Yusuf Machen for sustaining synergy with the security agencies and the University community which is key to achieving peace and security in the area. He wants this tempo sustained as traditional and community leaders as well as the newly deployed community police constables to be carried along to frustrate the plans of criminals.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: