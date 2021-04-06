ASUP lecturers’ strike grounds polytechnics

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab, Johnbosco Agbakwuru and Joseph Erunke

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP, on Tuesday began a nationwide strike despite last-minute entreaties made to them by the Federal Government, through the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Chris Ngige.

This is just as the union, through the National President. Mr Anderson Ezeibe decried the lackadaisical attitude of the government to labour matters. The national leadership of the striking polytechnic lecturers and Ngige had met few hours after the strike commenced.

But briefing journalists before the meeting, Ezeibe noted with dismay the poor attitude of the government towards the polytechnic sector.

Ezeibe in a prepared text he read at the union’s national secretariat, Abuja, said, “We are compelled to address you once more as partners in this patriotic duty to restore the pride of place of qualitative education in the nation’s quest for sustainable development.

“You may recall that following our union’s resolve to embark on a strike effective 6th April 2021 at the 99th meeting of our union’s National Executive Council meeting held in Katsina a fortnight ago, we updated the Nigerian public through various media outlets of the unfortunate neglect of the technological education subsector by governments in Nigeria.

“We were clear in pointing at the sorry state of public polytechnics, monotechnics as well as the entire subsector. The failure of the government to respond appropriately to the series of letters written on the subject.

” Today (Tuesday) therefore marks Day 1 of the execution of the resolutions of our union as already, academic activities have been shut down in all programmes run in polytechnics and like institutions across the nation effective 00.00 hrs of 6th April 2021.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the following demands were communicated to the government through the Ministries of Education; as well as Labour and Employment and indeed other ministries where our members offer services through various monotechnics. The governors of the states where our members operate were also notified as appropriate.

“The non-implementation of NEEDS Assessment report of 2014 in the sector and the non-release of any revitalization fund to the sector despite assurances since 2017.

” The non-reconstitution of governing councils in federal polytechnics and many state-owned institutions leading to the disruption of governance and administrative processes in the institutions since May 2020.

“This has also undermined the renegotiation of the union’s 2010 agreement with the government as such was unilaterally suspended by the government for over 2 years now. Our union has continued to demand the deployment of developed capacity from the sector over the years in this process and need to reconstitute the councils in line with the Amendments in the Polytechnics Act.

“The non-release of the 10 months arrears of minimum wage owed our members in federal polytechnics and non-implementation of same in several state-owned institutions. This is despite the presidential directive for the payment of these arrears since December 2019.

“Nonpayment of salaries in some state-owned institutions as our members are owed their legitimate emoluments ranging from 5 to 24 months in Abia, Ogun, Osun, Edo, Benue, Plateau etc.

“Continued victimization of officials of our Union as seen in Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu, Federal Polytechnic Mubi as well as Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Owo. This situation has degenerated to the clamping down and brazens illegal seizure of the properties of our union by the Rector of Federal Polytechnic Nassarawa.

“Non-establishment of a commission for the sector to bridge gaps in regulatory activities, as well as match the expansion of the sector while positioning the institutions towards the fulfilment of their mandate to the country.

“Non-implementation of the approved 65 years retirement age in the sector by some state governments notably Kano as well as the continued appointment of unqualified persons as Rectors of Polytechnics in some states.

“Offensive claims of purported tax liabilities in 19 Federal Polytechnics by the Accountant General of the Federation and plans to illegally invade the legitimate emoluments of our members in the same guise and to the tune of over N20bn.

“Inefficiency as well as the opaque operations in the deployment of the IPPIS in the sector. This is seen in the sustained non-release of third party deductions affected by members’ salaries in some institutions as well as mix-ups in the remittances of the same.

“Non-release of arrears of promotion to our members in Federal Polytechnics and non-implementation of same in several state-owned institutions like Adamawa, Sokoto etc. Our members are equally owed arrears of CONTISS 15 migration for the lower cadre since 2014.

“Renewed attempts to insert offensive provisions in the scheme of service and conditions of service for polytechnics and non-release of same documents for use in the sector since 2017.

“Plans to force our members in some monotechnics out of our union. These issues as communicated to the government represent issues of industrial conflict in the sector with some assuming intractable dimensions and robbing the sector of the desired impact in the nation’s quest for technological development.

“We, therefore, appeal to the Nigerian public to show understanding and support the effort of our union in this direction as the government is yet to demonstrate any seriousness in resolving the issues as listed.

“Our union will not fail to update Nigerians through the media of any new developments as we embark on this journey of salvation for the sector.”

At the Yaba College of Technology, Yabatech, in line with the directive of the national leaders of the union, members of ASUP early on Tuesday held a special congress where members decided that no form of academic activities would take place on campus until their demands are met by the government.

The lecturers said the strike would be total and no form of online teaching would be allowed, while part-time students would not be taught by them while the strike lasts.

The Chairman of the Yabatech chapter of the union. Mr Remi Ajiboye, who led members round lecture rooms to assess compliance with the strike, expressed satisfaction with the attitude of members who obeyed the strike call.

