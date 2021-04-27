AstraZeneca denies breaching EU vaccine contract

Kindly Share This Story:

British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca denies having breached its contract to supply the European Union with 300 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine.

“AstraZeneca has fully complied with the Advance Purchase Agreement with the European Commission and will strongly defend itself in court,” the company said in a written statement published shortly after the EU executive branch announced it was taking legal action.

“We believe any litigation is without merit and we welcome this opportunity to resolve this dispute as soon as possible,” the statement continued.

The company said it expects to deliver 50 million doses to European countries by the end of April, in line with its forecast.

“Vaccines are difficult to manufacture, as evidenced by the supply challenges several companies are facing in Europe and around the world,” AstraZeneca said.

