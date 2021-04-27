Breaking News
Translate

AstraZeneca denies breaching EU vaccine contract

On 5:28 amIn Coronavirus Updates, Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:

AstraZeneca

British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca denies having breached its contract to supply the European Union with 300 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine.

“AstraZeneca has fully complied with the Advance Purchase Agreement with the European Commission and will strongly defend itself in court,” the company said in a written statement published shortly after the EU executive branch announced it was taking legal action.

“We believe any litigation is without merit and we welcome this opportunity to resolve this dispute as soon as possible,” the statement continued.

READ ALSO: Remove hindrances to cement manufacturing in Nigeria, Ex-CBN Director urges FG

The company said it expects to deliver 50 million doses to European countries by the end of April, in line with its forecast.

“Vaccines are difficult to manufacture, as evidenced by the supply challenges several companies are facing in Europe and around the world,” AstraZeneca said.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!