Artistes, producers, record labels flock MCSN’s Gocreate App

The Gocreate App, which was recently launched by Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria (MCSN), has ushered a great awakening for the Nigerian music industry.

Gocreate App equips right owners with data from airplay reports and analytics, and this makes rights management and royalty distribution more transparent and effective.

According to MCSN’s Managing Director, Mayo Ayilaran, within three weeks of the deployment of Gocreate App, the Collective Management Organization (CMO) has recorded 30% increase in its membership base. With this feat, stakeholders agreed that MCSN has taken a golden step in the right direction by making the technology available to right owners in Nigeria, especially to artistes, producers, writers and record labels, who are downloading the app in droves.

“The Nigerian music industry is very vibrant and it’s no surprise that stakeholders have embraced this cutting edge innovation that allows right owners to register with MCSN by downloading the Gocreate App through the App store or Google play store, and upload their catalogues for tracking and monitoring. The technology has also made royalty payment process transparent and easier,” he stated.

Ayilaran disclosed further that the Gocreate technology currently monitors over 1,000 radio and TV stations across Nigeria and Africa. “This innovative technology does not exist anywhere else in the world. So, the Nigerian music industry would soon become the envy of all creative industries across the globe,” he boasts.

