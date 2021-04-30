Breaking News
Translate

APC, PDP: Fani-Kayode speaks on politicians crossing party lines

On 11:22 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Fani-Kayode Vs Ex-Wife: Court declines to strike out suit over defective service
Chief Femi Fani-Kayode

Former Aviation minister, Femi Fani Kayode has finally spoken up about Nigerian politicians and why most of them move across political parties at will.

Fani-Kayode in a recent 3-hour discussion with U.S.-based Dr. Ope Banwo where he spoke on several current and sensitive issues from the violent conflicts in Nigeria, Islamic fundamentalism, ethnic domination and hegemony, Sheik Gumi, Pantami, Buhari, APC and PDP explained that in his over 30-years in politics, he’s only left PDP for APC once and he had cogent reasons for doing so at the time.

READ ALSO: Nigeria facing extraordinary security challenges — US

He went on to call out politicians like Bukola Saraki, Bola Tinubu, El-Rufai and others as serial party crossers.

In the 3-hour long Interview, FFK also touched on the Nigerian media, the quest for Biafra and Oduduwa, the security situation in Nigeria, Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho, the quest for restructuring, the possibility of civil war, the possibility of military intervention, the attempt by foreign Governments to turn Nigeria into a theater of war, Fulanisation, Islamisation and so much more.

The interview has been broken up into sections here for easy viewing. Enjoy!

Youtube Link: Chief Femi Fani-Kayode on crossing party lines

Youtube Link: Chief Femi Fani-Kayode On Sheik Gumi and Pantami

Youtube Link: Chief Femi Fani-Kayode on the credibility of Nigerian to Media

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!