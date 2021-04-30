APC, PDP: Fani-Kayode speaks on politicians crossing party lines

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Aviation minister, Femi Fani Kayode has finally spoken up about Nigerian politicians and why most of them move across political parties at will.

Fani-Kayode in a recent 3-hour discussion with U.S.-based Dr. Ope Banwo where he spoke on several current and sensitive issues from the violent conflicts in Nigeria, Islamic fundamentalism, ethnic domination and hegemony, Sheik Gumi, Pantami, Buhari, APC and PDP explained that in his over 30-years in politics, he’s only left PDP for APC once and he had cogent reasons for doing so at the time.

He went on to call out politicians like Bukola Saraki, Bola Tinubu, El-Rufai and others as serial party crossers.

In the 3-hour long Interview, FFK also touched on the Nigerian media, the quest for Biafra and Oduduwa, the security situation in Nigeria, Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho, the quest for restructuring, the possibility of civil war, the possibility of military intervention, the attempt by foreign Governments to turn Nigeria into a theater of war, Fulanisation, Islamisation and so much more.

The interview has been broken up into sections here for easy viewing. Enjoy!

Youtube Link: Chief Femi Fani-Kayode on crossing party lines



Youtube Link: Chief Femi Fani-Kayode On Sheik Gumi and Pantami



Youtube Link: Chief Femi Fani-Kayode on the credibility of Nigerian to Media



