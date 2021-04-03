APC greets Oshiomhole at 69

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has congratulated its former National Chairman, Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole on his 69th birthday.

“Comrade Oshiomhole has always dedicated his life to the service of humanity as a labour leader, as a governor and as National Chairman of Nigeria’s ruling political party, the APC”, the party said in a statement by its National Chairman vans Governor of Yobe state, Hon. Mai Mala Buni.

“The entire APC family joins Comrade Oshiomhole, his family and associates to celebrate this gift of the good life.

“We pray to God Almighty to bless Comrade Oshiomhole with many more years, good health, wisdom and strength to continue serving humanity”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

