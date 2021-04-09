Anti-corruption advocate mourns development icon, Agwazim

Kindly Share This Story:

Anti-corruption and good governance advocate, Elsie Halima Ijorogu Reed has expressed grief and sadness over the transition of Ogbuenyi Andrew Agwazim.

In a statement, Elsie Halima Ijorogu Reed described the late patriarch of Agwazim family, as a versatile and resourceful father who exuded ‘uncommon inspirational leadership’ in superintending the affairs men.

According to her, “Ogbuenyi Andrew contributed his quota to the development of his family and community.”

“He displayed courage and introspective management in piloting wheel of life’s affairs. Little wonder, many saw him as a symbol of peace and community development.”

She condoled with the Agwazim family, Illah Community and Oshimili Nation over the death of Ogbuenyi Andrew Agwazim.

Elsie Halima Ijorogu Reed prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased adding that may the Lord grant the family and friends, fortitude to bear the loss.

