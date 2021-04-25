Another ESN commander has taken over — IPOB mocks Army

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the death of the leader of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, Commander Ikonso, yesterday, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Sunday said that the military wing of the group has gotten a new commander.

A tactical team of the Nigeria Police, Nigerian Army, and Department of State Services (DSS), in a joint operation early Saturday, stormed the operational headquarters of the ESN in Awomama, Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State, killing Ikonso and six members of the group.

Barely 24 hours after Ikonso’s death, IPOB announced new commander but declined to make his name public. Disclosing this when he appeared on Channels Tv, Sunday Politics, IPOB Secretary, Emma Powerful also denied ESN’s involvement of yesterday’s attack on Hope Uzodinma’s house.

“ESN are not the ones that attacked Uzodinma’s house. They cannot come for an operation and tell you they are ESN.

When asked to explain the groups operational activities, he opined: We pursue Fulani herdsmen from the region”.

Again when asked to comment on the new instituted security outfit by the South East Governors, ‘Ebubeagu’, Emma Powerful said: “They are ghost security outfit. There is no group like Ebubeagu”.

