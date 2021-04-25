Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Another ESN commander has taken over — IPOB mocks Army

On 9:25 pmIn News, Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:
BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu, Ambazonia leader to address joint world press conference April 9
Nnamdi Kanu

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the death of the leader of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, Commander Ikonso, yesterday, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Sunday said that the military wing of the group has gotten a new commander.

A tactical team of the Nigeria Police, Nigerian Army, and Department of State Services (DSS), in a joint operation early Saturday, stormed the operational headquarters of the ESN in Awomama, Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State, killing Ikonso and six members of the group.

Barely 24 hours after Ikonso’s death, IPOB announced new commander but declined to make his name public. Disclosing this when he appeared on Channels Tv, Sunday Politics, IPOB Secretary, Emma Powerful also denied ESN’s involvement of yesterday’s attack on Hope Uzodinma’s house.

READ ALSO: Killing of ESN top commander: Hope Uzodinma has stirred hornet nest — IPOB

“ESN are not the ones that attacked Uzodinma’s house. They cannot come for an operation and tell you they are ESN.

When asked to explain the groups operational activities, he opined: We pursue Fulani herdsmen from the region”.

Again when asked to comment on the new instituted security outfit by the South East Governors, ‘Ebubeagu’, Emma Powerful said: “They are ghost security outfit. There is no group like Ebubeagu”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!