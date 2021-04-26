Anambra imposes curfew on six communities

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu – Awka

Following a gunmen attack that left nine people dead, the Anambra State government has imposed a curfew of six communities in Anambra East and Oyi local government areas. The affected communities are Igbariam, Aguleri, and Umueri in Anambra East, as we as Nteje, Awkuzu, and Umunya in Oyi local government area.

A statement by the Secretary to the State government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu said the curfew, which began yesterday is between 7 pm and 6 am daily.

The statement advised the people and residents of the state living in the affected communities to obey the curfew order, as security personnel were on strict orders to enforce it.



