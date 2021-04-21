Anambra 2021 Guber Polls: APGA fixes primary for June 23

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

Ahead of the November 6, 2021 governorship poll, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has approved June 23 as the date for the party’s governorship primary election in Anambra State.

The party in its guideline made public put the cost of expression of interest form at N2 million, while the nomination form is N20 million, respectively.

The provisional timetable/schedule of activities for the governorship poll signed by APGA’s National Organising Secretary, Mr Ifeanyi Mbaeri, stated however that female aspirants and aspirants living with disability will be granted a 50% discount of the amount.

Mr Mbaeri said the National Working Committee, NWC, will meet on June 27 to ratify the party’s governorship candidate for the Anambra governorship election.

According to the guideline, the party said that the sale and return of nomination forms will be done from May 25 to June 8.

It said that screening of prospective governorship aspirants will be conducted at APGA National Secretariat Abuja on June 10, while the resolution of appeals arising from the screening is to be held at the APGA National Secretariat Abuja on June 12,

In addition, the party said that a special ward congresses for the election of Ad – Hoc delegates in the 326 wards in Anambra State on June 15, while special state congress/primary election in Awka, Anambra state on June 23.

The guideline said that resolution of appeals/disputes arising from the Primary Election will be held at APGA National Secretariat Abuja on June 25.

Female aspirants and aspirants living with Disability shall pay only 50% of the amounts stipulated above for both the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms.

The guidelines said: “Pursuant to its powers under Articles 12 (3) and 24 of the APGA constitution 2019, and in strict compliance with INEC timetable and schedule of activities for Anambra state governorship Election 2021, the National Working Committee, NWC, of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has approved the following provisional timetable/schedule of activities for the nomination of the governorship candidate of the party in the Anambra State governorship election 2021.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

