Allianz begins eight-year worldwide Olympic partnership

By Rosemary Iwunze

INSURANCE

Allianz said it has officially began its eight-year worldwide partnership with the Olympic & Paralympic Movements on January 1, making it the insurer of the movements.

Speaking on the development, Chief Executive Officer of Allianz SE, Oliver Bäte, said: “Allianz is proud to be the worldwide insurance partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Movements.

“As a supporter of the sports ecosystem and through shared core values of excellence, friendship, inclusion and respect, Allianz and our 148,000 employees and 100,000 agents are excited to care and deliver for athletes, their families and their ambitions.”

Since announcing the partnership in September 2018, the insurer said it has engaged fans, athletes, teams and employees through health across four pilot markets – Australia, China, France and Spain.

“Allianz presented the Australian Olympic Committee’s Wellbeing Week to showcase ways to improve mental health. Allianz also worked with the Organising Committee Olympic Games Paris 2024 to encourage people to walk and run for ‘Club Paris 2024’, an initiative to move and be part of the games.”

