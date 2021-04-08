Aisha Buhari has won for herself beacon of consciousness – Tinubu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

NATIONAL Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Thursday said that the First Lady, Dr. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari by her sheer attention to the voiceless and lowly of society, has won for herself the identity of a beacon of conscientious leadership.

Asiwaju Tinubu, who stated this yesterday at the public presentation of a book titled “Aisha Buhari: Being Different”, written by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs, Office of the First Lady, Dr Hajo Sani, said that Mrs Buhari had played both uplifting and unifying roles for the country.

The former Lagos State governor, who was Chairman of the book presentation event, held at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja, noted that the First Lady’s contributions to the 2015 Presidential campaigns culminated in the then candidate Buhari’s eventual victory and the current functioning of the Presidency.

Vanguard News Nigeria

