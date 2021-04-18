Air Peace to start Abuja-Gombe route

Kindly Share This Story:

….Yola service to resume soon

By Lawani Mikairu

Air Peace, Sunday said it would be launching scheduled commercial flights into Gombe from Abuja very soon, just as the airline also revealed plans to resume its Yola flight services.

The Chief Operating Officer of the airline, Oluwatoyin Olajide, disclosed this in Lagos yesterday. Olajide said that the decision to commence the Abuja-Gombe-Abuja route is a reflection of Air Peace’s resolve to open up the North East as the region is currently underserved.

“As part of our strategic route expansion drive and the determination to provide key connections addressing the air travel needs of Nigerians while fostering economic development and unity, we are set to kick off Gombe operations and resume our Yola flight services very soon”, she said.

According to Olajide, the airline has already set up the Gombe station and is calling on residents of the state to apply to the airline as there are roles to be filled in the station.

Speaking about the current fleet of the airline, she said: “We have 17 aircraft undergoing varying levels of maintenance overseas and once they start returning, we shall launch more routes and resume others that we temporarily suspended”.

She added that the two brand new 124-seat capacity E195-E2 jets(of the 13 ordered) recently received from Embraer would soon be deployed to boost domestic and regional flight connectivity.

Vanguard News Nigeria

