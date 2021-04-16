Breaking News
Air Peace pilots, cabin crew receive COVID-19 vaccine

Air Peace airline says its pilots, cabin crew and other customer-facing personnel have started receiving the COVID-19 vaccine as part of efforts to curtail the spread of the virus.

The Spokesperson of the airline, Mr Stanley Olisa, in a statement on Friday in Lagos, said the vaccine was being administered by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Olisa, who commended the Federal Government for making the vaccine available, stressed that Air Peace prioritised the wellbeing and safety of its staff and customers, adding that all frontline personnel had been directed to receive the vaccine.

“We directed that our staff, especially those on frontline duties, get vaccinated to protect them and make the flying public feel more confident and reassured whenever they fly Air Peace,” Olisa said.

He added that Air Peace was committed to providing best-in-class flight services and observing strict standards of safety.

“Air Peace happens to be the first airline to announce the vaccination of its personnel, a move that accentuates its position as an industry leader in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic and in protecting its staff and passengers,” he said.

