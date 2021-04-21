Aham Rochas – The quintessential serial entrepreneur

Kindly Share This Story:

In the world of young serial entrepreneurs, there are people who are recognizable because of their impact.

In this group, Aham Rochas stands tall. A graduate of University of Manchester & Imperial College, he holds a Bachelor’s degree and a Master’s degree in Entrepreneurship from Cambridge university, and a Said business school private equity program certificate from university of Oxford.

Aham Rochas was born to Rochas Okorocha and Nkechi Rochas Okorocha on 1st march 1994, at the Jos University Teaching Hospital, during his primary education at the Plateau Private School, in primary 5 in the year 2005 he travelled to South Africa where he represented Nigeria at the Junior Engineer Technicians and Scientist (JETS) Competition in came second position after winning at school, local and state levels. He went on to undergo His secondary education at Baptist High School from 2006 but his secondary education was interrupted in 2010 as a result of the Boko Haram Insurgency and crises in Jos which led to his family’s relocation to Abuja.

He completed his secondary education at the Lead British International School in Abuja in 2011 where he graduated valedictorian of class of 11. He later went on to attend the University of Manchester where he attained a First Class Bachelors in Mechanical Engineering in 2015, after which he pursued a Masters in Mechanical Engineering from Imperial College London and graduated in 2017, his educational sojourn did not stop there he further went on to get a Masters in Entrepreneurship from the University of Cambridge in 2019.

In 2013, the then-19-year-old, who had gained experience working with his father “Billionaire business man and philanthropist in Nigeria”, Rochas Okorocha, as an intern at the Rochas group decided to start his own business, he kicked off Ryan and Russel while still in the university .

Ryan and Russel Having gained ground as a retail outlet for men’s fashion in Abuja, he soon launched Fula real estate a real estate development company in 2015 after attaining his bachelor’s degree in Mechanical engineering , a year later in 2016 Aham started a venture capital, Private equity & holding company the Aham Rochas group.

In 2017, he started a philanthropy foundation the Aham Rochas foundation, to provide free and qualitative education and support for underprivileged children, later that same year he opened the Emergency Education Program school for about 287 children in the Karon-Majigi IDP camp whose displacement was as a result of the Boko Haram crisis in North East Nigeria.

As of today, the educational intervention of the Aham Rochas foundation has over 1000 beneficiaries at primary, secondary and tertiary levels. In 2018, Aham Rochas group under the leadership of Aham Rochas launched an investment fund to invest in and support African entrepreneurs and innovators building solutions for Africa in diverse fields.

His work with out of school internally displaced persons won him the prize for Community Development at the THE CEO Network Africa Under 30 CEO Awards in 2019.

The award-winning entrepreneur also holds high positions in several organisations. Some of his awards include “30 under 30 award for community development” (The CEO’s network), Bridge builder Award (The Nigerian Economics Students Association (NESA), and an induction into the Ahmadu Bello Hall of fame, Ahmadu bello university Student union, for his active contribution to education in Nigeria and his dedication to youths.

