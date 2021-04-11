Breaking News
Again, Catholic priest kidnapped in Imo

On 4:05 pm
Kidnap

By Chinonso Alozie

Few months after, auxiliary Catholic Bishop of Owerri Archdiocese, Bishop Moses Chikwe, was kidnapped and released by his captors, another catholic priest and a lecturer with Imo state University, IMSU, Reverend Father, Izu Marcell Onyeocha, has been kidnapped by suspected hoodlums.

Vanguard gathered in Owerri, that the incident happened around 08:15 pm, at Ihube community in Okigwe local government area of Imo state.

A close source who confirmed it to Vanguard, said that Reverend Onyeocha, is a Claretian priest. He claimed that the Catholic priest was on his way from Owerri to Enugu state, when the suspected hoodlums struck at night.

When Vanguard called the Imo state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwo, he could not pick his phone to confirm the development.

