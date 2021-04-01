Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has again extended its Membership Registration/Revalidation and Update Exercise by three weeks.

The exercise which was earlier extended was scheduled to have terminated on March 31st, 2021.

However, APC said its decision is based on the audit of the reports received from the National Membership Registration, Revalidation and Update Committee; the States’ Registration Committees; and that of its Situation Room which indicate that most states for varied reasons, started late, and require additional time to conclude the exercise.

National Secretary of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the party, Den. John James Akpanudoedehe who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday said the exercise was also extended due to an avalanche of applications from critical stakeholders (including all States Caretaker Chairmen) for an extension of time to capture Nigerians who are still desirous of joining the fold of the progressives.

“The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) under the leadership of His Excellency, Hon. Mai Mala Buni had done everything possible to keep to the earlier timeline, however, it has become imperative to extend the duration of this very important party activity.

“Consequently, the CECPC has approved the recommendation of the National Committee for the Membership Registration, Revalidation and Update to extend the duration of the exercise for three weeks”, he stated.

The Forum of APC state Caretaker Chairmen had earlier in the day met and demanded an extension of the exercise.

Chairman of the Borno state APC who also chairs the forum, Alhaji Bukar Dalori who signed the communique issued at the end of the forum’s meeting in Abuja said his members have seen tremendous turnout of Nigerians and the mass increase in the party strength in the last few months “and it is only proper that we allow the exercise to progress to the best of conclusion”.

“We, the state chairmen of APC therefore, by this medium, appeal to the leadership of the party and the CECPC to consider, in the interest of the party and all intending members of the party across the country, to consider and effect a further extension of the exercise.

“We are therefore recommending an extension of the exercise to enable us bring into the fold all willing citizens in our various states”.

