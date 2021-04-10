Breaking News
Translate

Africa’s COVID-19 cases pass 4.33m

On 6:24 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Africa’s COVID-19 cases pass 4.33m – Africa CDC

The number of confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Africa has reached 4,330,666 as of Saturday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 115,191 while 3,888,495 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

READ ALSO: 2023: Coalition of Civil Society groups back Kuraun for Benue Governor

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia, and Egypt are among the African countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded 1,556,242 COVID-19 cases, the most among African countries, followed by Morocco, at 500,984 cases, and Tunisia at 268,837 cases, it was noted.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!