AESID condemns dastardly attacks in Ebonyi, cautions perpetrators

The Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in Diaspora (AESID) has strongly condemned the recent dastardly attacks on several communities in Ebonyi State, even as it cautioned the perpetrators to give peace a chance.

The group described as “traumatic” for citizens and residents of Ebonyi State following reported cases of attacks on individuals and public facilities by some unknown gunmen.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday by its President Amb. Pascal Oluchchukwu, the group lamented the recent attacks came at a time when scores of lives had been lost to communal unrests and attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen, saying “it is saddening that Ebonyi is yet another target for attacks by some unknown gunmen who are on Guerilla war with not just the Nigerian State but the South Eastern part of the country in particular.

“We, the Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in the Diaspora, AESID downrightly condemn in strongest terms the recent arson at the Federal High Court, Abakaliki, the killing of some soldiers at a checkpoint near Amasiri in Afikpo North LGA and the robbing of a commercial bank in Onueke, Ezza South Local Government Area of the state all in the past few days.

“It is our firm view that the growing ugly scenario is worse for our people who are yet battling with too many internal communal crises and conflicts.

“While we caution the perpetrators of these evil acts to desist forthwith for the sake of peace and development of our dear state, we also heap the blames at the door-steps of the leaders, particularly the Governor who is the Chief Security of the State for not acting swiftly and as promptly as had been expected of him.”

While cautioning the perpetrators and calling for total peace, AESID demanded explanation from the state governor on how the monthly security vote is being used.

“How can we exonerate him from the blames when on his several appearances on national televisions he has made unsubstantiated claims and assertions, boastful statements and threatened fire against some interest groups in the region even when wisdom demands otherwise?

“Violence is an ill-wind that blows no one no good and we sincerely urge these unknown and desperate characters to desist from launching further onslaughts against the peaceful Ebonyi public.”

