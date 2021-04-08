Admiral escapes death, as motorist rams into convoy

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi-Abuja

A Rear-Admiral narrowly escaped death when another car driving at top speed along the Kubwa Road in Abuja veered into the Admiral’s convoy separating the Principal car from the escorts and pushing it almost into a gutter

Sources disclosed that the Admiral restrained the escorts from opening fire on the offending car, as they feared it belonged to kidnappers.

It was gathered that even when the offending car stopped, the driver refused to come down to apologise, prompting the escorts to drag him out of the car while a shouting match ensued.

The source disclosed that allegations of brutality being claimed by occupants of the offending car were spurious as the senior officer immediately proceeded to file complaints with the FCT Police Command and Naval Provost for investigations.

When contacted for a response on the incident, Director of Naval Information, Commodore Suleman-Dahun said: “I confirm there was a misunderstanding between the Admiral’s convoy and some person who claim to be a Police officer.

“The matter is being resolved administratively.”

