Adaba F.M inaugurates games village

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson Akure

A privately-owned radio station, Adaba 88.9 FM based in Ilara-Mokin in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State, has inaugurated a Games Village within its premises.

This is coming as the radio station was announced as the most listened to in the South-West.

It houses over ten games, including Table Tennis, Snookers, Ayo Olopon, Scrabble, Chess among others.

Speaking at the occasion, the General Manager of the Station, Martins Ayoola, said the games village was built “in line with TVC Communications’ vision of a great place to work.

Ayoola pointed out that” the centre will give members of staff of the station a sense of belonging and opportunity for recreation.

Also read:

“What we have done here is in line with the vision of TVC Communications management. We have replicated what is obtained at our head office in Lagos to make work easy for our staff.

“This games centre, with over ten games, will enable our staff to relax and enhance their productivity”.

Chairman of the State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Adetona Aderoboye commended the management of Adaba FM for putting in place, a standard games centre for its staff.

Aderoboye noted that Adaba FM remained one of the best stations in the country, because of its quality programmes and rich news content.

“I want to commend the General Manager of Adaba FM, Sir Martins Ayoola for the laudable project. The games centre will no doubt, enhance their productivity.

“Apart from churning out good programmes, the station has demonstrated that it is committed to workers’ welfare”.

The event was attended by some dignitaries, including the Chairman of Ondo State House of Assembly Committee on Information, Hon. Gbenga Omole and the lawmaker representing Ese-Odo State Constituency, Hon Favour Tomomewo.

Members of staff of the station from different departments had earlier participated in a walk.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: