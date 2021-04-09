Abia govt investigates explosives found in primary school

Kindly Share This Story:

Abia Government says it has begun investigation “to unravel the source and nature” of the suspected explosive devices found in Union Primary School, Afaraukwu Umuahia.

The Commissioner for Information, Chief Okiyi Kalu, stated this in a statement issued in Umuahia on Thursday.

According to Kalu, government has started working with relevant security agencies in the state concerning the development.

The statement explained that “initial examination of the devices shows evidence of corrosion leading to suspicion of the materials being relics of the civil war era.

“We are awaiting definite official report from the Explosives Ordnance Disposal squad of the Nigeria Police, who are currently investigating the incident.

He stated that necessary measures had been taken to protect the pupils and members of staff of the school “with security sweeps ongoing”.

He further stated that government had temporarily closed the school.

Kalu added that Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu had directed security agencies to embark on proactive checks in other vulnerable locations in the state.

He said that government was grateful to God that no injury to life or property was recorded.

He urged residents to be vigilant and report suspicious situations to security agencies.

