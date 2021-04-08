Abducted Ibarapa student regains freedom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

24-hours after being abducted by unknown gunmen, Sodirat Salami, a student of Royal Institute of Health Technology, Ifo, Eruwa campus, has regained freedom from her abductors on Thursday.

A family source who confided in Vanguard said the kidnappers established contact with Sodirat’s family who initially demanded a ransom of N20 million but upon negotiation N1.5 million was agreed upon.

He, however, disclosed that the family pleaded on the kidnappers to accept N1.25 million.

However, an authoritative source in Igangan said Sodirat was released safe and sound back to her Igangan home, on Thursday evening, about 24 hours after she was kidnapped.

Sodirat, an indigene of Ogudu compound, Igangan, was kidnapped along the Igboora-Eruwa road, while on her way to her school, Royal Institute of Health Technology, Eruwa campus, on Wednesday.

But the police command spokesperson in the state, Gbenga Fadeyi, said the incident was an attempted kidnap that was unsuccessful.

“There was an attempted kidnap that did not come true. They attempted but it was not successful,” Fadeyi said.

In a related development, a farmer named Kereku Yanmi was attacked at Oyankalu farm in Lukosi, Ayete in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo state, on Wednesday.

The fresh attack in Ibarapa zone saw the victim, aged 45 years, struck at the back of his neck by yet-to-be-identified men.

The attack came just after a peace meeting was held at Igangan police station that had in attendance law enforcement agencies in Ibarapa North, traditional rulers, land owners, hunters, herdsmen, farmers, butchers, among others.

Oyo Police Public Relations Officer, Gbenga Fadeyi described the incident as a case of robbery where the farmer and another were attacked and dispossessed of their belongings including handsets and cash in the farm.

Fadeyi, however, noted that the Divisional Police Officer, Ayete, had begun investigations to arrest the attackers.

Vanguard News Nigeria

