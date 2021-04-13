AA inaugurates 25-member exco to run affairs

Kindly Share This Story:

To fuse with others parties over Anambra guber poll

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–ACTION Alliance,AA, has formally inaugurated a 25-member executive council to run its afairs for another four years even as the party rolled out five point-agenda aimed at wrestling power from at least five states in 2023.

The national chairman of the party, Chief Kenneth Udeze,in his inaugural speech, Tuesday, also hinted that the party may due to want of time go into alliance with parties of like minds to win the November 18, Anambra State governorship election.

He also said the AA, which he noted,had ten seats in the States Assembly in 2019, has already drawn a comprehensive political road map to win more seats in states in 2023 .

According to him, “the party mission is to deploy my wealth of experiences in both party politics and secular leadership in pursuit of peace and unity through genuine reconciliation;security/Consolidation of our place in the politics of Nigeria;building data base for our members throughout the federation;scholarship Scheme/Small Scale Ventures initiatives and youths empowerment through sports, talent hunt, skill acquisition and modern agriculture.

Hear him:”My leadership shall leverage on the relative peace and unity amongst our leaders of thought and constitute a twelve-man reconciliation committee. Members of this committee shall be men/Women of honest character who shall commence reconciling the differences in our party hierarchy where serious internal issues brew, and this we shall do immediately after our inauguration.

“They shall be made up of political ad other secular leaders of thought amongst whom are our Office holders, the clergy, the academia and entrepreneurs, they shall form the Think Tank of AA. Although there are limited resources at our disposal, we shall do our utmost best to undertake this venture for optimal results and massive gains to our party.

“By the special grace of God, we were able to get not less than 10 legislative seats at the last election in 2019, for the first time in the history of the Party and now we want to consolidate on what we did, by driving towards at least five State Governors. Consultations have already started, and we shall make the most of it with time. Mention needs to be made about the nearest governorship election in Anambra State, which is one of the States we have strong presence. However, due to the shortness of time, we might consider an alliance with a credible candidate from that State, or we shall go it alone.

“We intend to make a presentation to the APC led government of President Buhari, on the need to constitute “community-based security network “in all the Area Councils in the State, as a veritable option to delivering intelligence to the security operatives, as a means of curtailing obvious security lapses evident in the nation.

“Part of their work shall be intelligence gathering and sharing, securing of our borders, our territory, the lives of our people and our property. They shall equally be saddled with the responsibility of controlling the rate of drug abuse which is fast rendering some of our youths useless to themselves, their parents and society at large.

“Immediately after our inauguration, we shall commence data collection of the following:All our Ward Executives and Members from each Polling Units of the country, for proper documentation of our people; thereafter, we shall go after Mass Mobilization activities, as you all know, we are the party of the Masses.

“The concept behind the above exercise is that besides knowing our numerical strength, it will also serve as a platform where we can easily connect ourselves in information sharing on job opportunities, other forms of connections, assistance and collective emancipation of the nation.

“We are also making arrangements, to set up Foreign Chapters of our Party, anchoring the leadership to individual who are known as rallying points in these foreign nations of the World.”

