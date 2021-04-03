A part of me is gone, Yinka Odumakin’s wife, Joe weeps

Kindly Share This Story:

Joe Okei-Odumakin, widow of late Afenifere spokesperson, Yinka Odumakin has described his passing as a loss of a part of her.

Yinka Odumakin died from COVID-19 related complications at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital isolation centre on Saturday morning.

His wife said, “A part of me is gone. A part of me is gone. He fought hard at the intensive care unit. Pray for me to survive this. My love is gone.

“He was OK before. Even on March 10 he was still attending meetings. He was recovering yesterday but he died this morning. I am at the intensive care unit. A part of me is gone.”

Sad and Unfortunate

The former Secretary of Afeniferè in Kwara State, Chief Wole Oke described Yinka Odumakin’s passing as very sad and unfortunate.

Chief Oke was the Secretary of Afenifere, in Kwara State decades ago when Chief Cornelius Adebayo was the Chairman and Chief Abraham Adesanya was the National leader.

Speaking in an interview with Vanguard in ilorin, Chief Wole Oke said, “The death of Chief Yinka Odumakin is very shocking and most unfortunate. The mystery of life is that death will come at God’s appointed time and take people away. Yoruba nation has lost a true and genuine defender of her course.

“His presence will even be sorely missed during this period of our nation when his presence is needed most.

“My prayer is that the Yoruba nation will get another person that is as committed and genuine in pursuing the cause of Yoruba nation like Yinka Odumakin did during his lifetime.”

