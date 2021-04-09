9mobile empowers journalists on requisite skills for good reportage

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

TO equip journalists with the requisite skills and knowledge needed to boost reportage and adapt effectively to the dynamic media landscape, telecommunication service provider, 9mobile, held a capacity-building session for them recently.

The training session was facilitated by the Regional Editor (West Africa), The Conversation Africa, Adejuwon Soyinka.

Speaking on the theme “Online Content Optimization – engaging millennial and Gen-Z audiences with storytelling,” Adejuwon said that disruption in news media creates better opportunities for journalists to leverage and tell good stories that connect with new audiences.

According to him, Content optimization entails making sure that stories are written and produced in a relatable way and can reach the largest possible target audience, in this case, the Millennials and the Gen-Z.

He said: “Telling a good and captivating story means finding and verifying important or interesting information and then presenting it in a way that engages the audience. The fact remains that attention span is decreasing by the day.

“But beyond this also, there is the question of how the journalist can match stories with the right and complimentary platforms. The truth is that there are certain kinds of stories meant for specific platforms, and this is where multimedia storytelling comes to play. By incorporating various types of media, you are creating a story that readers can engage with and possibly share,” he explained.

The Executive Director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile, Abdulrahman Ado, represented by the Public Relations Lead, 9mobile, Chineze Amanfo, said that the training is part of the telco’s initiatives and ongoing strategic programmes for media engagement.

Ado said: “9mobile will continue to provide robust platforms for journalists to up skill their profession to discharge their duties effectively.

He noted that young people are critical to the company because it is not only a youthful brand, but equally positioned as the network of choice for young people.

