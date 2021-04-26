9 wedding guests feared killed in Edo auto crash

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

Nine persons travelling for a wedding ceremony at Ewato in Esan South-East Local Government Area of Edo State, weekend, lost their lives in an auto accident.

It was gathered that their vehicle had collusion with a cement laden truck at Ekpon junction along the busy Agbor-Ewohimi Road in Igueben Local Government Area.

The bodies of the deceased passengers were said to have been taken to the mortuary while the only survivor, a boy of about 15 years, is said to be in the intensive care of the hospital.

Angry youths from Ewato set the truck ablaze, yesterday, as the driver reportedly ran away immediately after the accident for fear of being lynched.

Confirming the accident, yesterday, Sector Commander of the Federal Roads Safety Commission, FRSC, Henry Benamaisa, said five persons died on the spot while others were rushed to the hospital.

“From the report, the accident was as a result of excessive speed and loss of control. The Sienna bus driver was trying to dodge something and left his lane to the other and then went under the truck. The two of them were on high speed otherwise one would have been able to control his vehicle effectively.”

