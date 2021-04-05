5 TV shows for students to educate and entertain

Kindly Share This Story:

When it comes to entertainment, the TV is replete with shows to watch for students and adults alike. From the latest series to the latest movies, docu-series, and so on, it is all available.

Unfortunately, not all of these fall under the category of educational and entertaining shows for students.

In as much as SnowPiercer, produced by Scott Derrickson in collaboration with others and aired by Netflix is a great TV show to watch considering the ideas being portrayed and the various messages it tries to pass across, it still passes as an entertaining TV show with little to offer in terms of knowledge enrichment. So, for students out there in search of something with a greater knowledge base to offer without inciting boredom and have enough to entertain them, here are a few TV shows for students to educate and entertain.

TED Talks

Information, variety, and fun are the things you are bound to meet when you decide to tune in to TED Talks. If you doubt that, you can check it out. For a very long time, many have associated TED Talks with boring science stuff chunked out by scientists and experts, but the truth is, TED Talks is a way more than just science talk.

TED Talks is an initiative from the non-profit organization TED (Technology, Education and Design), it’s a video series filmed from TED conferences and events that involve artists, designers, scientists, business leaders, and various professionals talking and sharing ideas of valuable knowledge to inform and educate the global audience. The talk topics vary just like the speakers, each one more entertaining and educative than the other. Some of their most popular talks include, “The surprising science of happiness,” “How to make stress your friend,” “Looks aren’t everything. Believe me, I’m a model,” and many others.

How It’s Made

How it’s Made is a docu-series that explains how everything and anything man uses is made, from food items like Oreos biscuits to items like surfboards, and how other things used in our daily life are made. It is a Canadian docu-series aired on the Discovery Channel that runs for about 30 mins with a narrator giving details about the items made in the background as the show proceeds to show how the designated items are made.

This is a great show for those who have very curious minds and are always out to know how things get made. With a sum total of 416 episodes, each episode shows how two-three items are made with full details on manufacturing location, materials used, processing channels and phases, and even a brief history of its origin.

MythBusters

For curious minds that like to know what is true and what isn’t in the most creative and fun way, MythBusters is a great show for such minds. This EmmyⓇ-nominated series hosted by Jamie Hyneman and Adam Savage with co-hosts Tory Belleci, Kari Byron, and Grant Imahara aired on the Discovery Go Channel.

This awesome series aims to uncover the truths behind most popular myths in the most interesting and educative way possible with the use of scientific methods and ingenious styles. The scientific show has tested over 946 myths each done in the most creatively and scientifically way possible.

Drain The Oceans

For water fascinated students looking for adventure, discoveries, and science, Drain the Oceans is a great TV show to follow. Aired on the National Geographic Channel, it is a British docu-series hosted by Russell Boulter.

The series follows underwater treasure hunts and underwater explorations of shipwrecks, cities, and many other fabulous underwater wonders.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted

Food lovers would love to follow up with this globalized food adventure that takes you on a journey of discovery of food and food cooking skills and methods of all kinds.

Aired by the National Geographic Channel and hosted by Gordon Ramsey, this series shows Gordon Ramsey traveling the world from high above to down below in the depths of the sea showing all the wonders of the world and showing how to cook just about everything found everywhere while savoring the uniqueness of different cuisine types world-over.

So if you find yourself bored and in need of something interesting to keep your mind busy while adding some new knowledge, you can check out some of these channels offering you a good dosage of both information and entertainment.

Depending on what you need, be it a way to kill your curiosity, an informative expert’s take on certain fields, a way to wet your taste buds amongst other things, these TV shows have it all for you with so much more in the right dosage of entertainment and education.

